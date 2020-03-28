



The Nigeria Disease Control Centre made this known late on Thursday.According to the NCDC, “11 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 8 in Lagos, 2 in Enugu & 1 in Edo State, As at 11:55pm 27th March, there are 81 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death.”