Nigeria has recorded 11 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 81.
The Nigeria Disease Control Centre made this known late on Thursday.
According to the NCDC, “11 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 8 in Lagos, 2 in Enugu & 1 in Edo State, As at 11:55pm 27th March, there are 81 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death.”
AS IT STANDS
Lagos- 52
FCT- 14
Ogun- 3
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 3
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-1
Rivers-1
Enugu- 2
(SUMMARY)
81 confirmed cases
3 discharged
1 death#COVID19NIGERIA#Covid19 pic.twitter.com/MpGnYHiqoj
