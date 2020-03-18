



All 5 cases had a travel history to the UK/USA



Our National Emergency Operations Centre is supporting response in the states



All the five new cases had a travel history to the United Kingdom and the United States.Below is a statement from the official Twitter account of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)More details later