The Federal Ministry of Health has announced five new cases of coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to eight.
All the five new cases had a travel history to the United Kingdom and the United States.
Below is a statement from the official Twitter account of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)
@Fmohnigeria has announced 5 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria bringing the total number confirmed cases in Nigeria to 8— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 18, 2020
All 5 cases had a travel history to the UK/USA
We urge Nigerians to remain calm as public health response activities are intensified across the country pic.twitter.com/yoKLHXoxhq
A detailed travel history of each case is being compiled & contact tracing has begun— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 18, 2020
Our National Emergency Operations Centre is supporting response in the states
The Federal Government through @Fmohnigeria is conducting risk assessment to initiate other relevant measures pic.twitter.com/BuzK5JSKnD
@Fmohnigeria through NCDC will continue to provide accurate updates & take the necessary measures to protect the health of Nigerians— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 18, 2020
We ask that the public refrain from spreading false information while we all engage in proper hand & respiratory hygiene to #PreventCOVID19Spread pic.twitter.com/ETNkhXJZ9L
More details later
From one Index case to now 8 people with #COVID19 in NigeriaReplyDelete
Things are starting to get worse, yet they are telling us not to panic.
I have a feeling some people have it out there and are yet to come out for testing, which makes the situation even worse.