The Federal Ministry of Health has announced five new cases of coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to eight.

All the five new cases had a travel history to the United Kingdom and the United States.

  1. AnonymousMarch 18, 2020 at 12:09 PM

    From one Index case to now 8 people with #COVID19 in Nigeria

    Things are starting to get worse, yet they are telling us not to panic.

    I have a feeling some people have it out there and are yet to come out for testing, which makes the situation even worse.

