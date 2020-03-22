 BREAKING NEWS: Nigeria record five fresh cases of Coronavirus in 24 hours, total now 27 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
BREAKING NEWS: Nigeria record five fresh cases of Coronavirus in 24 hours, total now 27

Nigeria Center for Disease Control has announced additional three new cases of coronavirus in Lagos. One new case of #COVID19 has been confirmed in Oyo state, Nigeria. 

As at 11:15 another new case has been confirmed in Abuja on the 22nd of March, there are 27 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria Of the 27 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death.


 “As of March 22, 2020, three cases were reported in Lagos State all have travel history to high-risk countries in the last 7 days.

 “We’re working closely with @LSMOH to identify & follow up with contacts. “If you‘ve returned to Nigeria from any country in the last 14 days, please stay in self-isolation,” according to official NCDC twitter handle.






