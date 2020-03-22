Nigeria Center for Disease Control has announced additional three new cases of coronavirus in Lagos. One new case of #COVID19 has been confirmed in Oyo state, Nigeria.
As at 11:15 another new case has been confirmed in Abuja on the 22nd of March, there are 27 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria Of the 27 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death.
“As of March 22, 2020, three cases were reported in Lagos State all have travel history to high-risk countries in the last 7 days.
“We’re working closely with @LSMOH to identify & follow up with contacts. “If you‘ve returned to Nigeria from any country in the last 14 days, please stay in self-isolation,” according to official NCDC twitter handle.
Currently;
Lagos- 19
Abuja - 4
Ogun- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 1
