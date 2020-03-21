



This was contained in a statement released by the Federal Ministry of Health on Saturday.The statement read in part, “The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed 10 new cases of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria. Three new cases in the Federal Capital Territory and seven new cases in Lagos State.“This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 22. All 10 new cases are Nigerian nationals. Nine of them have travel history to Canada, France, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.“They returned to the country in the last one week. The 10th case is a close contact of a previously confirmed case. The three cases in the FCT are being treated at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, while the seven new cases in Lagos are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Abuja.“All 10 new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving treatment.”Below are the Tweets from the official Twitter page of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC)