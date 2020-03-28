 BREAKING NEWS: Kaduna governor, El-Rufai tests positive for coronavirus | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has tested positive for coronavirus.

He disclosed on the official page of the Kaduna state government.







He is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.



