Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has tested positive for coronavirus.
He disclosed on the official page of the Kaduna state government.
KADUNA UPDATE: Malam Nasir @elrufai has disclosed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for a someone that is not showing symptoms. pic.twitter.com/5lqfvWc4zv— Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) March 28, 2020
He is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
