 BREAKING NEWS: Davido's fiancee Chioma infected with Coronavirus | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » BREAKING NEWS: Davido's fiancee Chioma infected with Coronavirus

10:22 AM 0 ,
A+ A-




Nigerian superstar musician David Adeleke (popularly known has Davido) on Friday announced that his fiancee Chioma was infected with the deadly coronavirus

In his Tweets below, he explained.













Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top