



3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 2 are close contacts of a confirmed case



As at 11:25 pm 25th March, there are



51 confirmed cases

2 discharged

1 death Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Rivers3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 2 are close contacts of a confirmed caseAs at 11:25 pm 25th March, there are51 confirmed cases2 discharged1 death pic.twitter.com/DmJ47wntZ6 March 25, 2020

The NCDC on its website said, “On the 25th March 25, 2020, Six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 was recorded in Nigeria.“Till date, 51 cases have been confirmed, two cases have been discharged and one death from COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria“Of the new six cases reported on March 25, three are in Lagos State, one is in Osun State, one in Rivers State, and one is in FCT. All new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving care.”