 BREAKING NEWS: Coronavirus cases in Nigeria jump up to 51
Nigeria announced new cases of COVD-19 on Wednesday night, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 51, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has disclosed.

The NCDC on its website said, “On the 25th March 25, 2020, Six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 51 cases have been confirmed, two cases have been discharged and one death from COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria



“Of the new six cases reported on March 25, three are in Lagos State, one is in Osun State, one in Rivers State, and one is in FCT. All new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving care.”





