



2 cases are returning travellers and 1 is a contact of a confirmed case.



As at 05:28 pm on the 22nd of March, there are 30 confirmed cases of Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Lagos, Nigeria2 cases are returning travellers and 1 is a contact of a confirmed case.As at 05:28 pm on the 22nd of March, there are 30 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with no deaths. pic.twitter.com/UQVYdkE9Xk March 22, 2020









Below is a state-by-state distribution of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nigeria

This now brings the total of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 30Below is a Tweet from the NCDC Twitter page