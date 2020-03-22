Nigeria Center for Disease Control has announced additional three new cases of coronavirus in Lagos to join the existing confirmed cases in the country.
This now brings the total of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 30
Below is a Tweet from the NCDC Twitter page
Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Lagos, Nigeria— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 22, 2020
2 cases are returning travellers and 1 is a contact of a confirmed case.
As at 05:28 pm on the 22nd of March, there are 30 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with no deaths. pic.twitter.com/UQVYdkE9Xk
Below is a state-by-state distribution of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nigeria
AS IT STANDS (22-3-2020) - #COVID19 in Nigeria— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) March 22, 2020
Currently;
Lagos- 22
Abuja - 4
Ogun- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 1
Total: 30 confirmed cases #COVID19Nigeria pic.twitter.com/eKRDnxchR4
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.