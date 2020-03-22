 BREAKING NEWS: Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria shoots up to 30! | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
BREAKING NEWS: Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria shoots up to 30!

Nigeria Center for Disease Control has announced additional three new cases of coronavirus in Lagos to join the existing confirmed cases in the country.

This now brings the total of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 30

Below is a Tweet from the NCDC Twitter page
Below is a state-by-state distribution of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nigeria







Latest Nigerian News
