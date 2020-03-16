A court of appeal sitting in Abuja has restrained the All Progressive Congress (APC) from executing the judgement of a federal capital territory high court which ordered the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of the ruling party.





On March 4, Danlami Senchi, a judge of the federal capital territory (FCT) high court in Abuja, had ordered the suspension of Oshiomhole pending the determination of a suit filed by one Oluwale Afolabi.





Afolabi had challenged the continuous stay of Oshiomhole in office despite his suspension by the Edo chapter of the APC.





But on Monday, Abubakar Yahaya, chairman of the three man panel of judges, ordered a stay of execution pending the hearing of an application filed by Oshiomhole.





Oshiomhole in his appeal, asked the court to set aside the suspension order.





At the resumed session, Wole Olanipekun, counsel to Oshiomhole, prayed the court to grant a motion ex parte staying the order of the lower court.





He said “time is of the essence” and the matter should not be left until tomorrow because “between now and tomorrow is like eternity.”





More to follow…