(30-March-2020 - 9:15PM)



131 confirmed cases

Currently as things stand;(30-March-2020 - 9:15PM)Lagos- 81FCT- 25Ogun- 3Enugu- 2Ekiti- 1Oyo- 8Edo- 2Bauchi- 2Osun-2Rivers-1Benue- 1Kaduna- 3131 confirmed cases2 deaths

