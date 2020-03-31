Nigeria’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday confirmed Twenty new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 131.
Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State
As at 09:00 pm 30th March there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths
As things stand
Currently as things stand;
(30-March-2020 - 9:15PM)
Lagos- 81
FCT- 25
Ogun- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 8
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Kaduna- 3
131 confirmed cases
131 confirmed cases
2 deaths
