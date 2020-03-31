 BREAKING NEWS: 20 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed today, total cases in Nigeria shoot up to 131 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Nigeria’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday confirmed Twenty new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 131.

Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State


As at 09:00 pm 30th March there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths



