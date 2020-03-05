Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says a serving minister and some governors are responsible for his ordeal in the party.





Speaking with state house correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock on Thursday, Oshiomhole described himself as a child of light who will always defeat darkness.





He did not name the minister and the governors.





A federal high court in Abuja had ordered his suspension on Wednesday and the police took over the APC secretariat after the ruling.

Victor Giadom, acting national secretary of the ruling party, had told reporters that the APC would comply with the order on the suspension of Oshiomhole.





But there was confusion on Thursday when a federal high court in Kano issued an interim order halting the suspension of Oshiomhole.





In law, a court of co-equal jurisdiction cannot review the judgment of another.





Before heading to the meeting with Buhari, Oshiomhole had asked some reporters at his Aso Drive office in Abuja if they felt pity for him.



