 BREAKING: Katsina suspected coronavirus case tests negative | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » BREAKING: Katsina suspected coronavirus case tests negative

4:13 PM 0 ,
A+ A-

The Katsina state indigene who returned from Malaysia and was suspected to have been infected by the dreaded Coronavirus has tested negative.

The Katsina State Commissioner for Health, Engineer Nuhu Yakubu Danja, told newsmen  on Thursday morning in his office, that tests carried out on the suspected case proved negative.


Details to follow…



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top