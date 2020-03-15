The Enugu State Government has notified the Federal government of its suspected case of COVID-19, popularly referred to as coronavirus.This was disclosed in a statement by Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, the Permanent Secretary of the state’s ministry of health.Dr Agujiobi pointed out that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been notified of the latest development, while a sample from the suspected case has been taken and sent for further investigations.The suspected case who happens to be a female has reportedly been in the United Kingdom in the last five months and came into Enugu through Owerri on March 11, 2020, to see her son.Dr. Agujiobi further said that the suspected case is being closely monitored and the results awaited for further action by the government.