President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reduction in the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS) from N145 per litre to about N125.





The reduction was as a result of the slump in the international crude oil price from $60 to $30, causing fear of a possible economic crisis.

The approval followed a presentation by Minister of State petroleum resources Mr Timipre Sylva to the Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Wednesday.





The Minister briefed the council on the need to reduce the pump price following the global fall in oil price.





He said that the organized labour was happy with the reduction in petroleum pump price.





A statement by the Minister read thus: “The drop in crude oil prices has lowered the expected open market price of imported petrol below the official pump price of N145 per liter.





“Therefore, Mr. President has approved that Nigerians should benefit from the reduction in the price of PMS which is a direct effect of the crash in global crude oil prices.





“In view of this situation, based on the price modulation template approved in 2015, the Federal Government is directing the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), to reduce the Ex-Coastal and Ex-Depot prices of PMS to reflect current market realities.





“Also, the PPPRA shall subsequently issue a monthly guide to NNPC and marketers on the appropriate pricing regime.





“The agency is further directed to modulate pricing in accordance with prevailing market dynamics and respond appropriately to any further oil market development.





“It is believed that this measure will have a salutary effect on the economy, provide relief to Nigerians and would provide a framework for a sustainable supply of PMS to our country.





“The Ministry of Petroleum Resources will continue to encourage the use of compressed natural gas to complement PMS utilization as a transport fuel.”





It was reliably gathered that the outbreak of COVID-19, has made the international crude oil price to crash from $60 to $30, causing fear of a possible economic crisis.





He said the new price regime takes effect immediately and that the NNPC and PPPRA will take care of the implementation.





The Minister said that already he had met with members of the organized Labour in the oil and gas sector before proceeding to make the formal announcement for the price adjustment.