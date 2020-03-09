



A Nigerian who had contact with the Italian who tested positive for coronavirus in Lagos has contracted the disease.





Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, disclosed this at a press conference in Edo state on Monday, assuring Nigerians that the situation is under control.





He said the patient, who has been in isolation in the last two weeks, is now under quarantine. Ehanire added that the fresh coronavirus case tested positive on March 8.





Nigeria’s index case of coronavirus flew into the country from Milan, which has the highest record of the disease in Europe, on February 24.

He had lodged at a hotel close to Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos, before moving to Ewekoro in Ogun state, the next day.





He fell sick on the third day of his stay in the country and tested positive for the disease two days after.





Subsequently, 39 people who had contact with him were quarantined while the federal government commenced the search for those who were on board the Turkish Airline flight that brought him to the country.





He is currently receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.





More to follow…



