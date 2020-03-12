 BREAKING: Entire Real Madrid squad quarantined for Coronavirus | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: Entire Real Madrid squad quarantined for Coronavirus

1:27 PM 0
A+ A-


Real Madrid footballers have gone into quarantine because of coronavirus.

It comes after a Real Madrid basketball player, who shares training facilities with the La Liga club, tested positive for the virus.



The match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in a Champions League last-16 second leg tie on Tuesday may not hold as things stand.



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top