Real Madrid footballers have gone into quarantine because of coronavirus.
It comes after a Real Madrid basketball player, who shares training facilities with the La Liga club, tested positive for the virus.
The match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in a Champions League last-16 second leg tie on Tuesday may not hold as things stand.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.