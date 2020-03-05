



In what appears to be more troubles for the embattled Emir of Kano Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi ii, the State Anti Corruption and Complaints Commission has summoned him to appear before it to answer for alleged misappropriation of Kano Emirate Funds.





The Kano Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission was said to have given the Emir a 24-hour ultimatum within which he must appear to defend himself on alleged corruption charges





The ultimatum, however, elapses today, 5th of March 2020.





Emir Sanusi is to answer questions over alleged misappropriating N3.4 billion by the Kano Emirate Council under his watch.

Though the Emir did not officially speak on the invitation, an impeccable source within the Palace confirmed that the Emir had actually received a letter from the anti-graft Commission to that effect.





When asked whether Emir Sanusi will be willing to honour the invitation, he said, “that I may not confirm to you, but you know that Emir Sanusi is a law-abiding leader.





“He has not discussed the development with anyone of us, but I believe he may honour the invitation in person or send a senior palace Chief who is capable of standing for him.”





However, several calls put across to the Chairman of the Commission to explain in details the issues in contest, did not yield results as he could not be reached on phone.



