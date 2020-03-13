Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, is currently on his way to Awe town to see Muhammad Sanusi II, the deposed emir of Kano state.





NigerianEye had reported on Thursday, based on reports from security sources, that the Kaduna state governor will visit the former governor of the central bank governor in his exiled home in Awe.

At about 9:30am on Friday, the state confirmed that the governor was on his way to Awe.





El-Rufai said on Friday that he is on his way via an announcement on his Governor Kaduna Twitter handle. The tweet was accompanied by two photos of the governor sitting in his vehicle as he is being driven to Awe



