



Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, has arrived in Awe town, Nasarawa state, to visit Muhammad Sanusi II, the recently deposed emir of Kano.





The governor arrived silently in a seven-car convoy at about 12:47pm on Friday.





Against the norm for Nigerian governors, el-Rufai’s convoy moved into the town without the use of loud sirens.





Security sources disclosed that Muhammad Sanusi II will be allowed to step out to pray with his visitor.





More to follow…