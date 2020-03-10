



A Strong legal team of the Dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria AB Muhmud has given the Nigeria Police, the entire security agents and the Nigeria Attorney General of the Federation, an ultimatum to immediately release the Emir and allow him reunite with his family.





AB Muhmud (SAN) who spoke to newsmen in Kano, Tuesday, said they have since received instructions from the Emir through his Chief of Staff to challenge the legality of the Emir’s detention and banishment.





“We are of the firm view that this action is illegal and unconstitutional. Section 35 of our constitution guarantees every citizen the right to personal liberty, and the basis for the denial of personal liberty are set out clearly in this section of the constitution and none applies to the case of the Emir Sanusi”, he added.





Barrister AB Muhmud SAN reminded that the archaic practice of banishment of deposed Emirs , a colonial practice has no basis under Nigerian law or the constitution.

” We are totally perplexed at the resort to this practice in the present day Nigeria by its political leaders, this is because the illegality of this practice was pronounced by the Nigeria Court of Appeal in Attorney General Kebbi State Vs HRH Alhaji All Mustapha Jakolo and others 2013 LPELR 22349/CA where the Court pronounced it as illegal and unconstitutional and gross violation of the right of the Emir.





Therefore, we call on the authorities and in particular, Inspector General of Police, Director General DSS and Attorney General to ensure immediate release of HH Muhammadu Sanusi II so that he can be reunited with his families.





“We are concerned about his personal safety and security. All well meaning Nigerians and International Community should bring their influence to bear in this case to ensure he is released.





” The legal team of HH Muhammadu Sanusi II are working both in Kano and Abuja and unless he is released immediately, we will take appropriate legal action”, they warned.



