



Dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sansu II has been whisked off the State amid tight security.





Before being taken away by heavy Security Personnel of DSS, Police and Military, Emir Sanusi was put under house arrest with the Palace sealed off by the armed security operatives.





Already Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is set to announce the appointment of a new emir, following the removal of the Emir earlier today.





An impeccable source in the Government House had hinted that the governor, who is currently presiding over an emergency Executive Council Meeting, will announce the new emir soon.





Although there is no tentative person to be appointed, speculations are rife that the governor will announce Emir of Bichi, Aminu Ado Bayero to replace the embattled Sanusi.





Recall that Ganduje announced the removal of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria over disrespect to constituted authorities, an act contrary to part 3, section 13 of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019.





The Source hints that Emir of Bichi Aminu Ado Bayero one of the Sons of late Emir Ado Bayero might be crowned the 16th Fulani Emir of Kano.