Exiled deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi will no longer go to Loko as he has been moved to another town in Nasarawa state. His new abode is Awe, capital of Awe local government.





Loko was ruled out as it is said to be far from the capital.





Reports said he was flown in a helicopter to his new abode today from Lafia, capital of the state, less than 24 hours after he was ejected from Kano palace and began his exile journey via Abuja.





From reports, the deposed Emir never even got to Loko, before the Nasarawa State Government decided to change his exiled place from Loko to Awe.





According to Daily Trust “Notable Nigerians like the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd) personally met Governor Abdullahi Sule and requested for a change of location.





“Others who called the governor were Alhaji Aliko Dangote and General Aliyu Gusau amongst others,” the source said.





The newspaper said: “Actually, the deposed emir was scheduled to be exiled from Kano to Opanda town in Toto Local Government but there was a change of decision at the last minute.