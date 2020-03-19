As part of its proactive safety measures arising from the global Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the Enugu State Government has Directed public and private primary and secondary schools in the state to conclude all activities in their various schools and shut down on or before Friday, March 27, 2020.
More to come…
