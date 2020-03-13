A federal high Court in Abuja has ordered the immediate release of Muhammadu Sanusi II, deposed emir of Kano, from confinement.





Sanusi had filed a suit against the inspector-general of police, the director-general of the Department of State Services over his detention after his dethronement on Monday.





Anwuli Chikere, the judge, made the order in an ex-parte ruling on Friday after listening to Lateef Fagbemi, Sanusi’s lawyer, who made the application.





“An interim order of this honourable court releasing the applicant from the detention and or confinement of the respondents and restoring the applicant’s rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria, (apart from Kano State) pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s originating summons,” the judge ruled.





More to follow…



