A Federal High Court on Tuesday affirmed Governor Douye Diri as the authentic Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Bayelsa state.





A former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Timi Alaibe, approached the court to seek redress over the outcome of the governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Alaibe approached the Federal High Court in Yenagoa Judicial Division, Bayelsa State, with an application for cancellation of the result of the primary election based on cited procedural flaws.





The suit filed pursuant to Order 3(9) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, sought answers to questions bordering on alleged non-adherence to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

But ruling on Tuesday, Justice Tijani Ringim in a judgment which lasted for about two hours, dismissed the case





According to TVC, Justice Ringim ruled that the plaintiff failed to prove his case.



