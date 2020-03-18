The federal government says it is restricting entry into the country for travellers from 13 countries, including China, the UK and the US.





It said it is a precaution against the spread of coronavirus in the country.





The travel ban will kick in from Saturday.





”You will recall that yesterday Tuesday 17‘h March, 2020 the Presidential Task Force on COVlD-19 set up by Mr. President was inaugurated and held its first briefing, the presidential task force on COVID-19 said in a statement.





”You will also recall that the PTF at the end of the meeting announced the ban on all forms of travels by public officers and civil servants until further notice.





”This morning, we have found it necessary to brief Nigerians on further measures being taken after an assessment of the global situation. They are as follows:





”i. The Federal Government of Nigeria is restricting entry into the country for travellers from the following thirteen (13) countries; China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland. These are all countries with over 1,000 case domestically;





”ii. All persons arriving in Nigeria who might have visited these countries, 14 days prior to such arrival, will be subjected to supervised self-isolation and testing for 14 days;





”iii. The Federal Government is temporarily suspending the issuance of all visas on arrival;





”iv. The Federal Government is also counseling all Nigerians to cancel or postpone all non-essential travels to these countries; and





”v. The Federal Government urges Public Health Authorities of countries with high burden to conduct diligent departure screening of passengers and also endorses this travel advisories to their nationals to postpone travels to Nigeria.





”4. These restrictions will come into effect from Saturday, 21st March, 2020 for four (4) weeks subject to review.”





Over 27 countries in Africa have recorded cases of coronavirus with some nations enforcing travel restrictions to check the spread of the disease in their territories.





The number of recorded cases globally is now over 200,000.



