News just coming in from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has it that eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 2 in FCT, 4 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Osun State
As at 10:40 pm 28th March there are 97 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.
Lagos- 59
FCT- 16
Ogun- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 7
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Kaduna- 1
97 confirmed cases
1 death#COVID19 #CoronaUpdate pic.twitter.com/IGZuR0o5hs
