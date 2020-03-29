



As at 10:40 pm 28th March there are 97 confirmed cases of Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 2 in FCT, 4 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Osun StateAs at 10:40 pm 28th March there are 97 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death. pic.twitter.com/V6ygZVswko March 28, 2020





Lagos- 59

FCT- 16

Ogun- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 7

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Kaduna- 1



97 confirmed cases

1 death#CoronaUpdate pic.twitter.com/IGZuR0o5hs Currently as it stands ; ( 11:00 pm 28th March)Lagos- 59FCT- 16Ogun- 3Enugu- 2Ekiti- 1Oyo- 7Edo- 2Bauchi- 2Osun-2Rivers-1Benue- 1Kaduna- 197 confirmed cases1 death #COVID19 March 28, 2020

News just coming in from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has it that eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 2 in FCT, 4 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Osun StateAs at 10:40 pm 28th March there are 97 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.