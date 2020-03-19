 BREAKING: Buhari’s daughter in self-isolation after returning from UK | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
BREAKING: Buhari's daughter in self-isolation after returning from UK

One of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in self-isolation over coronavirus.


Aisha Buhari, the first lady, who disclosed this, said although her daughter did not show any symptoms of the virus, she went into self-isolation after returning from the UK.

More to follow…






