President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the postponement of the national sports festival (NSF), tagged Edo 2020, as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, made this known in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

He said the postponement was caused by the coronavirus pandemic.





“Following the briefing of Mr. President from myself and the Minister of State for Health on COVID 19, Mr. President approved the immediate postponement of Edo Sports festival to a future date,” he tweeted.





Nigeria confirmed a third case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.





More to follow…



