



President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, budget and national planning.





It is understood that Timipre Sylva, the minister of state for petroleum; Mele Kyari, the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and Clement Agba, the minister of state for budget and national planning are also at the meeting.

Talks are expected to revolve around the crash in crude oil price and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Nigerian economy.





More to follow…



