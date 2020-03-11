The Presidency on Wednesday broke the silence on the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari should be left out of Sanusi’s removal.





The presidency, in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Wednesday said Buhari has no involvement whatsoever in the dethronement of Sanusi from the position of Emir of Kano.





“All such insinuations are untrue, malicious and politically motivated. The President does not have a history of intervening in the affairs of any state in the country, unless the issue at hand is of national consequence. On such matters which impinge on national security, he has a duty of involvement as the law stipulates,” it said.





According to the presidency, as outlined in the Constitution, the appointment or removal of emirs and other traditional leaders was strictly within the jurisdiction of state governments.

The presidency said it was unfair and disingenuous of opposition politicians to try to link the situation in Kano State to the federal government and the Nigerian President.





“Although a retired General and former Military Head of State, President Buhari clearly understands that under the current democratic dispensation, the government at the centre cannot read instructions or twist the arms of all or any of the 36 state governments making up the federation. They all have their powers specified under the Constitution.





“President Buhari commends the people of Kano for keeping calm in the past few days of the dethronement announcement. He prays that the will of Allah will be done at all times, and that the emirate/state and its people continue to experience progress irrespective of who is on the throne,” the statement said.







