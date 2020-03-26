 BREAKING: Bauchi state confirms another coronavirus case | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: Bauchi state confirms another coronavirus case

7:05 PM 0
A+ A-

The confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease have increased to two in Bauchi State.



Bauchi Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aliyu Maigoro, announced this during a press conference on Tuesday.

He said the second case is a 62-year-old patient.

More details later…..



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top