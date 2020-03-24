Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi state, has tested positive for coronavirus.





The governor had gone into self-isolation after shaking hands with a son of Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, who also tested positive for the virus.





In a statement on Tuesday, Mukhtar Gidado, senior special assistant to the governor on media, said Mohammed is currently under quarantine.





“This is to inform the general public that the result of the Six initial tests carried out by the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) on His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, his family and aides that accompanied him to Lagos is out. Of the Six initial tests carried out, one sample was confirmed positive of COVID -19,” the statement read.









“At this point, it should be noted that the Governor is in self-isolation as his Doctors and officials from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have taken full charge of his quarantine. His Excellency, solicits for prayers from all and requests that all those who had contact with him or any one known to have the same medical condition to go for test immediately in order to avert further spread of the COVID -19 epidemic.”



