Dethroned Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi, has left the Loko residence, a town in Nasarawa State where he was banished to.
The former Emir left shortly after arriving at the residence.
The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, was airlifted in a helicopter with no word about where he was being taken.
More to follow…
