 BREAKING: Atiku’s son tests positive for Coronavirus | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: Atiku’s son tests positive for Coronavirus

9:39 AM 0
A+ A-


Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has revealed that his son tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus.


 Atiku, on his verified twitter page, late Sunday night disclosed that his son had tested positive for the virus.




He said the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, had been duly informed.

Atiku added that his son, whose name he did not disclose, had been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management.

He called on Nigerians to pray for his son’s quick recovery.

“My son has tested positive to the #coronavirus. Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management.

“I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real,” he tweeted.



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top