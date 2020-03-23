The Academic Staff Union of Universities, on Monday, declared an indefinite strike over the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System and the non-implementation of the 2009 agreement.
The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, announced the strike at a press briefing in its National Secretariat, Abuja.
He noted that the government failed to address the issues raised.
ASUU had on Monday, March 9, 2020, declared a two-week warning strike.
Details later…
