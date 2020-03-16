The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has called off the hearing in the appeal by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole on his suspension by the Federal High Court.





The Appeal Court had, last week sent notices of hearing to parties in the appeal but when parties got to court on Monday the Justice Stephen Adah-led three-man panel of Justices sat to hear other cases.





When the panel rose later, it promised that another panel will be reconstituted to hear the APC National Chairman’s appeal.





Parties were, however, taken aback when a female official of the court announced to a packed courtroom that the court has elected to hear Oshiomole’s appeal on a later date to be communicated to parties later rather than having a new panel





The former Edo State Governor, who arrived early at the court, is currently meeting with his team of lawyers on what next steps to take.





More to follow …