The All Progressives Congress’ (APC) National Executive Council (NEC) meeting slated for Tuesday has been suspended indefinitely.
The suspension of the NEC was one of the agreements reached during the meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and Governors on the platform known as the Progressive Governors’Forum (PGF) at the State House today.
More details later.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.