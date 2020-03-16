 BREAKING: APC suspends NEC indefinitely | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The All Progressives Congress’ (APC) National Executive Council (NEC) meeting slated for Tuesday has been suspended indefinitely.

The suspension of the NEC was one of the agreements reached during the meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and Governors on the platform known as the Progressive Governors’Forum (PGF) at the State House today.



More details later.



