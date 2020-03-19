The Lagos State Government on Thursday disclosed that four new persons have tested positive to the deadly Coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 11.
Thus means that the over 12 people have been infected with the deadly disease in the country.
Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi disclosed this on Thursday, saying that the government was currently following up over 1,300 contact cases.
Details later…
