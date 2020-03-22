There was a fire outbreak in Agboju, close to FESTAC, Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Lagos State on Sunday.
This is coming one week after no fewer than 23 people died in an explosion at Soba, Abule Ado area of FESTAC.
The cause of the outbreak could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.
Details later…
