Aminu Ado Bayero has been named the new emir of Kano, replacing Muhammadu Sanusi, who was dethroned a few hours ago.





Abba Anwar, chief press secretary to Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, disclosed this in a statement.





Ado Bayero was the emir of Bichi, one of the emirates that Ganduje created after he fell out with Sanusi.





Sanusi had succeeded the father of his successor in 2014.

Ado Bayero has held different traditional titles in the last three decades. In 1990, he was appointed Danmajen Kano; later he became Danburan Kano, then Turakin Kano to Sarkin Dawakin Tsakar Gida and finally to Wamban Kano.





When he emerged emir of Bichi, he promised to keep supporting Sanusi, saying the former monarch could not feel offended over his appointment.





“Sanusi is my brother. He has respect for me and I have respect for him. I am from the royal family. When he was appointed emir, I was among the first set of people that paid homage to him and I gave him my support and I will continue to support him,” he had said at a press conference.





“So, because I am appointed emir, I don’t think he will feel offended and I don’t think he will not support me to succeed in all my undertakings. I have no grudges against him whatsoever and I don’t think he has any against me.”



