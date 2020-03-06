All the three suspected cases of coronavirus have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital in the Yaba area of Lagos state.
“All the three #COVID19 suspected cases; travellers from France, England and China whose samples were collected yesterday for analysis have tested negative and they have been discharged,” he said.
Breaking! #COVID19Lagos— Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) March 6, 2020
All the three #COVID19 suspected cases; travellers from France, England and China whose samples were collected yesterday for analysis have tested negative and they have been dischsrged. #ForAGreaterLagos @jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @NCDCgov @SegsDr pic.twitter.com/thVQcOAAS5
More details later
