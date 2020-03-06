 BREAKING: All three suspected coronavirus cases discharged from Lagos hospital | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
All the three suspected cases of coronavirus have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital in the Yaba area of Lagos state.

Akin Abayomi, commissioner of health, disclosed this in a tweet on Friday evening.

“All the three #COVID19 suspected cases; travellers from France, England and China whose samples were collected yesterday for analysis have tested negative and they have been discharged,” he said.


More details later




