Three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Lagos State on Sunday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced this on Sunday morning.


“On the 22nd of March 2020, three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, twenty-five(25)cases have been confirmed, two cases have been discharged and there has been no death from COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“All three new cases are in Lagos State. They are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba,” the NCDC said on its website.



