Three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Lagos State on Sunday.The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced this on Sunday morning.“On the 22nd of March 2020, three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, twenty-five(25)cases have been confirmed, two cases have been discharged and there has been no death from COVID-19 in Nigeria.“All three new cases are in Lagos State. They are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba,” the NCDC said on its website.