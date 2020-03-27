14 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 12 in Lagos



Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is close contact of a confirmed case



As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are



65 confirmed cases

3 discharged

1 death



It said two of the cases are in FCT and 12 in Lagos.





