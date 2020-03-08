The Yobe Police Command on Saturday urged the people of the state to be extra-vigilant and give information that will assist in forestalling Boko Haram attacks.





This was contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Dungus Abdulkarim.





The command explained that its call was in response to the renewed attacks by Boko Haram insurgents, the latest being in Dapchi last Wednesday.





It further condemned the insurgents’ attack on the Police Divisional Headquarters in Dapchi.

The Police said information were necessary and should not only be provided, but in good time to enable security agencies act quickly.





The statement confirmed that Yahaya Abubakar, the Commissioner of Police, visited Dapchi on Friday to sympathize over recent killings.





Abubakar hailed the policemen for their gallantry in defending Dapchi community and assured of additional logistic support.





“In the course of the gun fight, the insurgents suffered casualties losing 11 members but unfortunately, the police also recorded some casualties,” the spokesman added.





He assured the people of their safety and appealed to them to support the battle against terrorism and insurgents.





Boko Haram and ISIS arm in West Africa, ISWAP, have stepped up their attacks in recent months.