Chairman and Vice-Chairman of Famfa Oil Limited, Modupe and Folorunso Alakija have donated N1 billion to support Nigeria’s fight against Coronavirus.According to them, “As the world rallies to deal with the health, security, economic and social implications of the coronavirus, it’s clear that we will feel the effects much more deeply than many of the developed world.“Managing a crisis of this magnitude means that the strength of our response will determine our ability to weather the storm.”“Individually and collectively, we are rising to this unprecedented challenge in a way that symbolizes our resilience, our character and strength. Famfa Oil Ltd is pleased to be able to make this contribution,” they said in a statement issued by the company on Sunday.In the breakdown of the N1 billion showed that the National Center for Disease Control, will receive N250,000,000; Lagos State Government, N250,000,000, African center of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases, N50,000,000 and Medical Workers on the Frontline in Lagos, N100,000,000.Others are: Medical Workers on the Frontline in Abuja N100,000,000; Supply Of Medical Equipment to relevant organizations, N245,00,000 and Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh (DRASA), N5 million.“With our contribution, we will together take the charge in our fight against the Coronavirus. These are the organisations we as a company will work in adhering to their needs and will interact with suppliers so that we can deploy our contribution in the most impactful way.“Famfa Oil Ltd commends the efforts made by the Federal and State Governments towards the fight against the pandemic in Nigeria and enjoin all Nigerians to follow stipulated health guidelines in order to keep us all safe. May God Bless our country Nigeria,” the company said.