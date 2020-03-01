The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has expressed sadness over the recent confirmation of a case of Covid-19 infection outbreak in Lagos State, warning against unnecessary panic over the incident.The president made his feelings known in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.Buhari noted that the carrier of the deadly virus arrived in Nigeria in spite of the ardent efforts of the government regarding preparedness and response measures put in place in the nation’s borders and beyond.The president called for “vigilance on the part of all citizens and responsible government agencies”.Buhari urged Nigerians not to panic about the news of this first case of Covid-19 in the country, saying “undue alarm would do us more harm than good.”Instead, Nigerians should strictly observe the advisories disseminated by the Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the World Health Organisation on the best way to prevent infection.”(NAN)