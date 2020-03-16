 Benin Republic announces first coronavirus case | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
West Africa’s Benin on Monday announced its first confirmed coronavirus case as the continent scrambles to stop the spread of the global pandemic.

Health minister Benjamin Hounkpatin said a man coming from neighbouring Burkina Faso had tested positive, having recently visited Belgium.


The announcement comes as numerous nations in sub-Saharan Africa have begun imposing entry restrictions or closing schools and banning public gatherings.

AFP



