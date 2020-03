The statement added, “Imo people and Nigerians in general, woke up one morning to read in the media that a Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice Ahmed Mohammed had granted the EFCC the licence to probe Senator Rochas Okorocha following the application to that effect by Barr. K. M. Okere. And that the court also ordered and listed what should be recovered from Okorocha, including cash, moveable and unmoveable assets.