



Senator Rochas Okorocha of the All Progressives Congress, APC has denied reports in some newspaper publication that a Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) a court order to probe his administration.





The former Imo State Governor made the denial in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo on Thursday, describing the report as “deceitful and petty.”





The statement added, “Imo people and Nigerians in general, woke up one morning to read in the media that a Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice Ahmed Mohammed had granted the EFCC the licence to probe Senator Rochas Okorocha following the application to that effect by Barr. K. M. Okere. And that the court also ordered and listed what should be recovered from Okorocha, including cash, moveable and unmoveable assets.





The lawmaker, however, challenged whoever has a copy of the said court order to come forward with it.

Okorocha said no court, including that of Justice Mohammed had ordered for the recovery of any item or money from him or even ordered the anti-graft agency to probe him.





He said anyone in possession of the court order should forward it within 48 hours and where they fail or refuse to do that, should be sorry for themselves.





Okorocha explained further that Barr. Okere as a lawyer, filed a suit to compel EFCC to probe him and that is all.





“Nothing else has been done with regard to that and we stand to be faulted,” the Senator said.





“So, for anybody to go to court to seek an order of the court compelling the EFCC to investigate Okorocha is belated.





“The investigation had begun long before now. And we ask that people should be following events as they evolve, instead of acting like people who prefer to live in the past.





“And looking at the contentions of the PDP elements in Imo, they have accused Okorocha of being behind the nullification of their imaginary or purported victory. As bad losers, they have continued to vent their anger on Okorocha.





“Even the panel on award of contracts also set up by Chief Emeka Ihedioha is doing what it was set up to do. That is, blackmailing Okorocha and by extension, the APC in Imo for 2024 especially when Ihedioha has given the indication that he would run again.



