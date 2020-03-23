Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has gone into self-isolation after he had contact with a man who tested positive to coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.





The governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, announced this in a statement on Monday.





According to him, Governor Mohammed took the decision after the contact, the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, was confirmed to have been infected by the virus.





“This development is sequel to the report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that the son of the former Vice President of Nigeria, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar was tested positive to coronavirus upon his return from an international trip through Lagos,” Gidado revealed.

He added that the governor, who returned from an official trip to Lagos, met with Atiku’s son on the plane where both men shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.





Gidado, however, noted that the governor has not shown any symptom of the disease but would remain in isolation to prevent any possible spread of the virus.





“Currently, the blood sample of the governor has been taken and is undergoing a clinical test.





“For the period of the clinical testing, the governor and his entourage will remain in isolation pending the outcome of the clinical result,” the governor’s aide said.



